NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal , ( fractal.ai ), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, today announced the acquisition of Zerogons, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help strengthen Fractal's Cloud AI business and accelerate the 'data to decisions' journey for its Fortune 500 clients.

Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal, said, "Sandeep and Divya have built a world class AI/ML engineering platform and team at Zerogons. Cloud is the home of AI, and we are excited to partner with Zerogons to operationalize AI for our clients through cloud and engineering."

Ajoy Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Fractal, said, "We are delighted to welcome the capable team at Zerogons to Fractal. This acquisition strengthens our Cloud Engineering and AI offerings and helps us deliver high velocity and value in our continuing journey to power every human decision in the enterprise."

Sandeep Mehta, Co-founder, Zerogons said, "We are happy to become a part of one of the leading AI companies in the world. Fractal shares our vision of building the most innovative AI & ML solutions for the industry. With enterprises increasingly demanding cloud based AI solutions to solve both, their immediate challenges and longer term growth objectives, we are well placed as a combined entity to accelerate our clients' digital journey."

Divya Rakesh, Co-founder, Zerogons said, "We are excited to join a market leader in the AI space. We see tremendous synergies in our joint vision for AI, and together we will help our clients in realizing their short-term and long-term digital transformation objectives".

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers