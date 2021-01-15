 

Fractal strengthens its Cloud AI business Acquires enterprise AI provider Zerogons

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 09:40  |  51   |   |   

Acquisition adds depth to Fractal's AI and Cloud Engineering capabilities to accelerate 'data to decisions'

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500 companies, today announced the acquisition of Zerogons, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help strengthen Fractal's Cloud AI business and accelerate the 'data to decisions' journey for its Fortune 500 clients.

Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal, said, "Sandeep and Divya have built a world class AI/ML engineering platform and team at Zerogons. Cloud is the home of AI, and we are excited to partner with Zerogons to operationalize AI for our clients through cloud and engineering."

Ajoy Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Fractal, said, "We are delighted to welcome the capable team at Zerogons to Fractal. This acquisition strengthens our Cloud Engineering and AI offerings and helps us deliver high velocity and value in our continuing journey to power every human decision in the enterprise."

Sandeep Mehta, Co-founder, Zerogons said, "We are happy to become a part of one of the leading AI companies in the world. Fractal shares our vision of building the most innovative AI & ML solutions for the industry. With enterprises increasingly demanding cloud based AI solutions to solve both, their immediate challenges and longer term growth objectives, we are well placed as a combined entity to accelerate our clients' digital journey."

Divya Rakesh, Co-founder, Zerogons said, "We are excited to join a market leader in the AI space. We see tremendous synergies in our joint vision for AI, and together we will help our clients in realizing their short-term and long-term digital transformation objectives".

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500 companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers

Wave 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2020 Magic Quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fractal strengthens its Cloud AI business Acquires enterprise AI provider Zerogons Acquisition adds depth to Fractal's AI and Cloud Engineering capabilities to accelerate 'data to decisions' NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff
SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit ...
'Movement that inspires' - Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy
Biosource Wellness Keto Reviews - Launched 2021 Biosource Wellness Keto Pills Weight Loss ...
The GSPI sawlog price index rose 2.9% in the 3Q/20, reversing its two-year decline: Wood Resources International
Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments