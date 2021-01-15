 

Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 09:30  |  46   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market"
110 – Tables
43 – Figures
212 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257201069

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product segment, in 2019

Based on product, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest shareof the market in 2019. The frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are the major factors driving this segments growth.

Animal cells segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells based on cell type. In 2019, the animal cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry and rising investments in animal cell research.

The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market, by end-user segment, in 2019

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff
SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit ...
'Movement that inspires' - Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy
Biosource Wellness Keto Reviews - Launched 2021 Biosource Wellness Keto Pills Weight Loss ...
The GSPI sawlog price index rose 2.9% in the 3Q/20, reversing its two-year decline: Wood Resources International
Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market ...
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments