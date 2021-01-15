DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG Has Made an Investment in the Manta Network Through nakamo.to



15.01.2021 / 09:38

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has invested in an additional Polkadot-related project, the Manta Network, at the close of 2020. Further, Advanced blockchain's broader investment strategy through nakamo.to has enabled the company to finish the year with additional crypto-trading profits.



Through nakamo.to, Advanced Blockchain made this recent investment in the Manta Network (



Specifically, The Manta Network utilizes zk-SNARKs, which are non-interactive zero-knowledge proofs, in order to complete transactions in a secure, scalable, and fast manner. Additional security of the Manta Network comes from the fact that it is a layer-one solution, built directly into the main blockchain architecture using Substrate, and other tools in the Polkadot Ecosystem.



Advanced Blockchain's investment in the Manta Network complements our other Polkadot-related project investments. Thus, Advanced Blockchain is able to continue to support the Polkadot ecosystem in a multitude of channels.



Our Polkadot investment strategy also complements our recently implemented DeFi trading and investing strategy, which was already profitable. This investing strategy was covered in Advanced Blockchain's DGAP from November 20, 2020. Overall, Advanced Blockchain AG has closed out 2020 with short term gains on its investment portfolio. The company's successful investment strategy will continue to be deployed throughout Q1 of 2021, and will continue to be enhanced as Advanced Blockchain discovers additional promising investments in the Polkadot ecosystem.



Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects can be found at

