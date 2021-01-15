DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rubean AG: CCV & RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) Partner Solution Re-ceives Operating Permit from German Banking Industry 15.01.2021 / 09:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CCV & RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) Partner Solution Receives Operating Permit from German Banking Industry

- For the first time, the German Banking Industry allows a Digital Terminal-without-PIN-Pad (TOPP) for piloting in the girocard system with PhonePOS(TM).

- PhonePOS(TM) successfully passes the security assessment and functional test of the German Banking Industry according to "Digital Terminal-without-PIN-Pad" (Digital TOPP)

- Digital terminal as an app for commercially available smartphones and tablets



Munich, January 15, 2021: For the first time, the German Banking Industry has allowed the piloting of a Digital Terminal-without-PIN-Pad (Digital TOPP) after successfully passing the security assessment and functional test of a PhonePOS(TM) payment terminal app. PhonePOS(TM) was developed by the fintech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) in collaboration with the payment provider CCV Group, Arnhem/Netherlands. The German Banking Industry is the representative body of the five leading banking associations and the governance authority of the leading card payment system in Germany, girocard.

The PhonePOS(TM) app brings the merchant-POS-terminal to commercially available Android smartphones and tablets and can now accept contactless girocard payments, too. The reading process takes place by tapping the customer's card against the back of the merchant's smartphone or tablet. Credit card payments have already been approved for pilot use by Mastercard and VISA since February 2020. The "digital TOPP terminal" is intended to win over smaller and mobile merchants in particular to accept card payments, who have shied away from purchasing a separate card terminal for reasons of cost or space.