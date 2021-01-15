 

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.01.2021, 09:59  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Rating/Rating
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch

15.01.2021 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch

[Düsseldorf, 15 January 2021] IKB has been assigned investment grade ratings from rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. Moody's has given IKB a deposit and issuer rating of Baa1 with a stable outlook, while Fitch has announced a deposit and issuer rating of BBB with a negative outlook.

These ratings satisfy the requirements of many business partners and institutional investors. Moody's highlighted in particular IKB's solid capital position in addition to its good asset quality, as well as its strong market position with German mid-cap clients. According to Fitch, IKB's clear business model, which focuses on public programme loans and commercial loans to the German upper mid-cap segment supports its credit strength. Other positive factors are its sound capital position and a strong refinancing and liquidity profile. Both rating agencies have emphasized the bank's recent positive revenue and cost development and the resulting improved profitability. Fitch's negative outlook mainly reflects the current overall market conditions in the banking sector and not necessarily IKB-specific concerns.

Ratings IKB Moody's Fitch
Counterparty Risk Rating Long-term A3 NR
Short-term P-2 NR
Issuer Credit Rating Long-term Baa1 (outlook: stable) BBB (outlook: negative)
Short-term P-2 F3
Deposit Rating Long-term Baa1 (outlook: stable) BBB (outlook: negative)
Short-term P-2 F3
Stand-alone Rating   baa3 bbb
 
Seite 1 von 2
IKB Deutsche Industriebank Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Rating/Rating IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch 15.01.2021 / 09:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 sowie Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Wandelanleihenprogramm im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu EUR 8,4 Millionen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate erwirbt Aggregate Financial Services und beruft deren ...
La Française Group: La Française Asset Management: 2021 steckt voller Chancen
DGAP-News: Pacific Green Signs Battery Energy Storage System Strategic Manufacturing Framework Memorandum of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody's und Fitch (deutsch)
09:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody's und Fitch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
103
IKB Bank