 

Janus Henderson to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday 4 February 2021 at 4am EST, 9am GMT, 8pm AEDT. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EST, 1pm GMT, 12am AEDT (5 February).

Those wishing to participate in the conference call should call the applicable number below and reference the Janus Henderson Results Briefing (Conference ID: 10151464):

From:

   

 

United Kingdom

   

0800 279 9489 (toll free)

United States

   

866 270 1533 (toll free)

Australia

   

1 800 121 301 (toll free)

All other countries

   

+1 412 317 0797 (this is not toll free)

In order to eliminate wait times, conference call participants may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151464/e0dffd35f0. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for direct entry to the call.

Access to the live, listen-only webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson’s website (ir.janushenderson.com). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least two weeks following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

