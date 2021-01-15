RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.01.2021, 10:07 | 29 | 0 | 0 15.01.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-01-15 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 Volume offered, SEK mln 3,500 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 17 Number of accepted bids 6 Average yield 0.313 Lowest accepted yield 0.306 Highest yield 0.318 % accepted at lowest yield 42.86

Auction date 2021-01-15 Loan 1063 Coupon 0.50 % ISIN-code SE0015193313 Maturity 2045-11-24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,750 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 20 Number of accepted bids 6 Average yield 0.472 Lowest accepted yield 0.467 Highest yield 0.476 % accepted at lowest yield 33.33











