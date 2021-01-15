RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-01-15
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.313
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.306
|Highest yield
|0.318
|% accepted at lowest yield
|42.86
|Auction date
|2021-01-15
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.472
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.467
|Highest yield
|0.476
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
