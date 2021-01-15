 

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-01-15
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 3,500
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 17
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 0.313
Lowest accepted yield 0.306
Highest yield 0.318
% accepted at lowest yield        42.86


Auction date 2021-01-15
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,750
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 20
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 0.472
Lowest accepted yield 0.467
Highest yield 0.476
% accepted at lowest yield        33.33







