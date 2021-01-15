 

Hexatronic wins submarine cable orders totalling approximately 60 MSEK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 10:00  |  27   |   |   

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release January 15, 2021

Hexatronic wins submarine cable orders totalling approximately 60 MSEK

Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has recently signed several agreements regarding fiber optic submarine cable. The total order value amounts to approximately 60 MSEK, which is from existing customers in Europe.

It is planned to be delivered mainly during 2022.

Hexatronic offers system solutions in submarine cables as well as in the complete fiber optic infrastructure, from development and production to delivery.

“We are very pleased that customers that we have had for several years have confidence in us and wants us to continue to deliver submarine cables to them. Together with the orders we announced in December, we have now won submarine cable orders amounting to 175 MSEK in a short amount of time. This is a strong recognition for our broad offering in submarine cable” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic’s Chief Executive Officer.

Gothenburg, January 15, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 CET on January 15, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

