 

Aspocomp issues a profit warning the operating result for 2020 will be slightly unprofitable

Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, January 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

 Aspocomp’s January-December 2020 net sales is estimated to be EUR 25.6 million. Demand in the telecommunications networks and automotive segments in the fourth quarter was lower than expected. Due to the low net sales and the EUR 0.3 million loan provision recorded in the first quarter, Aspocomp’s operating result for January-December 2020 is estimated to
be lower than previously forecast and to be approximately EUR -0.1 million.

In its previous outlook for 2020 (the Interim Report on November 4, 2020) Aspocomp estimated that its net sales and operating result for 2020 will fall significantly short of the 2019 level. In 2019, net sales amounted to EUR 31.2 million and the operating result to EUR 3.4 million.

Aspocomp's Financial Statements release January 1- December 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at around 09:00 a.m. (EET). In conjunction with the publication of Aspocomp’s Financial Statements release 2020, Aspocomp will provide an outlook for 2021.


For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com





