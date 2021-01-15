NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bitcoin is gaining popularity among investors, more trading platforms are available in the market. Bitcoin Revolution is one trading platform that has gained the attention of cryptocurrency veterans for its accurate analysis and profitable trading signals. The creators of this platform inform that they have designed a sophisticated algorithm. This algorithm or software program collects the price data from all the major cryptocurrency exchanges. Then, using the advanced machine intelligence of the software, the data is analyzed statistically and the charts generated. These charts are similar to the ones generated by the equity analyzing software. The users can study these one-day, one month, three months, annual, and year to date (YTD) charts and plan their trading strategies.

The designers of this trading application, Bitcoin Revolution claim that they generate trading signals for the traders, and it is nearly 100% accurate. A huge resource of historical trade data is available with the software, and that is compared with the present-day price movements. The statistical calculation is placed side-by-side with the past trading data and then similar conditions identified. After this complicated process of calculation and comparison, the probable profit-making trades are selected by the software. The users can access all these signals from their account page and execute trades accordingly.

Financial analysts have always tried to find out the risks associated with Bitcoin trading. After the daily trading volume of Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies crossed $550 billion in 2017, the digital currency market started getting the attention of traders. At that time the value of bitcoins increased 1500% versus that of the dollar. This invited several financial analysts to study the trading patterns of the cryptocurrency market. In a research paper published in the public domain in March 2019, certain market analyses and investigations were done to identify the genetic algorithms that can provide the best trading strategies. Also, surveys were conducted among the amateur and novice traders. The analysis involved the currency pair of Bitcoin versus the US dollar (BTC/USD). It was noted that traders who follow some specific strategies have greater chances of making profits. The researchers studied two groups of traders, one who trades on impulse and others who had specific strategies. The returns of both groups were studied and compared to the market's fluctuations.