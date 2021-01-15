Dassault Systèmes Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2020
Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) – January 15, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2020 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:
- 62,088 Dassault Systèmes shares, and
- € 19,212,711.09 in cash.
It is reminded that:
- at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;
- € 10,000,000 in cash.
- Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity
agreement.
- Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity
agreement.
- At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
- € 17,496,140.38 in cash.
From July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 the following transactions have been carried out:
- 4,777 purchases;
- 5,696 sales.
During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:
- 368,875 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 57,170,317 purchases;
- 376,781 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 58,952,460 sales.
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Transactions quantity
|Securities quantity
|Capital in EUR
|Total
|4,777
|368,875
|57,170,317.30
|5,696
|376,781
|58,952,460.70
|01/07/2020
|100
|5,000
|759,904.9
|37
|3,000
|460,041.4
|02/07/2020
|142
|8,000
|1,220,779.2
|48
|3,000
|460,800.0
|03/07/2020
|56
|3,500
|539,036.2
|11
|1,000
|154,574.0
|06/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|143
|7,000
|1,089,025.0
|07/07/2020
|159
|11,000
|1,714,262.8
|00
|00
|00.0
|08/07/2020
|08
|500
|77,502.5
|29
|2,000
|311,880.0
|09/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|143
|10,000
|1,585,565.8
|10/07/2020
|17
|2,000
|313,300.0
|144
|5,000
|788,950.0
|13/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|83
|6,000
|946,103.8
|14/07/2020
|57
|6,000
|919,650.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|15/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|108
|6,000
|926,856.9
|16/07/2020
|49
|4,000
|607,950.4
|66
|4,000
|612,100.0
|17/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|27
|2,000
|309,806.0
|20/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|51
|4,500
|712,150.0
|21/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|41
|2,000
|325,250.0
|22/07/2020
|61
|4,000
|638,300.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|23/07/2020
|123
|13,500
|2,105,650.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|24/07/2020
|74
|9,000
|1,344,191.3
|00
|00
|00.0
|27/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|53
|4,000
|595,445.0
|28/07/2020
|27
|2,000
|298,700.0
|57
|4,000
|601,359.5
|29/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|59
|4,000
|605,452.3
|30/07/2020
|42
|4,000
|609,166.3
|00
|00
|00.0
|31/07/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|27
|2,500
|385,175.0
|03/08/2020
|10
|1,000
|153,150.0
|29
|2,500
|389,175.0
|04/08/2020
|65
|5,000
|767,875.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|06/08/2020
|29
|2,500
|377,125.0
|12
|1,000
|152,950.0
|07/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|29
|2,500
|378,875.0
|10/08/2020
|80
|7,000
|1,051,275.0
|11
|1,000
|151,000.0
|11/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|49
|3,500
|530,625.0
|12/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|22
|2,500
|381,275.0
|13/08/2020
|34
|2,500
|381,900.0
|45
|3,641
|559,839.0
|14/08/2020
|107
|10,000
|1,513,625.0
|14
|2,000
|303,350.0
|17/08/2020
|01
|01
|150.4
|13
|1,110
|168,511.1
|18/08/2020
|13
|2,001
|302,751.9
|13
|1,501
|229,426.9
|19/08/2020
|03
|1,001
|151,851.5
|52
|6,001
|919,251.5
|20/08/2020
|40
|3,501
|526,876.2
|01
|01
|151.2
|21/08/2020
|01
|01
|151.3
|16
|2,001
|304,251.3
|24/08/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|37
|8,200
|1,274,475.8
|25/08/2020
|25
|2,000
|310,000.0
|43
|2,000
|312,531.2
|26/08/2020
|35
|2,500
|389,125.0
|68
|5,000
|785,000.0
|27/08/2020
|31
|2,000
|315,650.0
|15
|2,000
|318,950.0
|28/08/2020
|56
|6,000
|945,025.0
|72
|2,000
|316,514.8
|31/08/2020
|19
|2,000
|315,800.0
|109
|4,000
|635,588.1
|01/09/2020
|02
|2,000
|318,000.0
|45
|8,000
|1,281,800.0
|02/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|79
|4,000
|642,219.4
|03/09/2020
|136
|11,500
|1,826,800.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|04/09/2020
|97
|7,000
|1,074,250.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|07/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|79
|7,000
|1,081,500.0
|08/09/2020
|103
|8,000
|1,227,483.3
|48
|3,000
|461,950.0
|09/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|87
|5,000
|775,338.0
|10/09/2020
|17
|2,000
|310,950.0
|20
|2,000
|313,400.0
|11/09/2020
|77
|3,000
|469,921.9
|00
|00
|00.0
|14/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|13
|1,000
|156,950.0
|16/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|162
|9,000
|1,437,582.4
|17/09/2020
|87
|7,000
|1,106,150.0
|39
|3,000
|476,550.0
|18/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|147
|8,000
|1,281,500.0
|21/09/2020
|121
|9,000
|1,421,600.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|22/09/2020
|07
|1,000
|157,550.0
|71
|7,000
|1,120,500.0
|23/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|32
|2,000
|319,200.0
|24/09/2020
|137
|8,000
|1,250,300.0
|62
|6,000
|941,026.7
|25/09/2020
|78
|5,000
|780,435.0
|22
|2,000
|315,043.5
|28/09/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|50
|3,000
|480,107.2
|29/09/2020
|27
|2,000
|320,115.9
|111
|3,000
|483,500.0
|30/09/2020
|72
|4,000
|638,892.5
|00
|00
|00.0
|01/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|32
|3,100
|500,300.0
|02/10/2020
|116
|8,000
|1,271,800.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|05/10/2020
|67
|2,000
|316,409.0
|121
|6,000
|958,222.4
|06/10/2020
|110
|8,090
|1,281,333.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|07/10/2020
|57
|4,040
|623,630.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|08/10/2020
|25
|1,000
|155,990.6
|70
|4,160
|656,825.5
|09/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|115
|8,040
|1,285,148.1
|12/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|23
|2,192
|355,376.8
|13/10/2020
|108
|6,408
|1,025,461.6
|51
|2,000
|321,900.0
|14/10/2020
|35
|4,000
|641,900.0
|27
|2,000
|323,500.0
|15/10/2020
|84
|7,500
|1,180,475.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|16/10/2020
|06
|1,500
|237,750.0
|140
|7,500
|1,196,416.4
|19/10/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|72
|4,000
|644,036.7
|20/10/2020
|90
|6,000
|949,100.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|21/10/2020
|91
|5,000
|780,100.0
|81
|5,000
|785,517.4
|22/10/2020
|59
|11,000
|1,658,500.0
|85
|5,000
|760,700.0
|23/10/2020
|87
|8,000
|1,202,600.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|09/11/2020
|35
|2,000
|307,550.0
|91
|9,000
|1,411,335.4
|10/11/2020
|99
|8,000
|1,204,600.0
|30
|2,000
|302,137.9
|11/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|160
|15,000
|2,275,755.5
|12/11/2020
|81
|4,000
|612,700.0
|55
|2,000
|308,930.5
|13/11/2020
|33
|4,000
|608,400.0
|14
|1,000
|153,300.0
|16/11/2020
|25
|1,000
|151,750.0
|56
|4,000
|615,800.0
|17/11/2020
|79
|7,000
|1,061,900.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|18/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|96
|8,000
|1,228,250.0
|19/11/2020
|66
|4,000
|620,300.0
|40
|5,000
|779,700.0
|20/11/2020
|78
|4,000
|622,123.4
|101
|4,000
|628,740.2
|23/11/2020
|232
|15,000
|2,345,195.1
|00
|00
|00.0
|24/11/2020
|119
|8,000
|1,213,800.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|25/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|51
|6,000
|912,800.0
|26/11/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|57
|2,000
|307,000.0
|27/11/2020
|28
|1,000
|153,550.0
|45
|2,000
|309,550.0
|30/11/2020
|31
|2,000
|310,100.0
|09
|692
|108,298.0
|01/12/2020
|50
|7,000
|1,078,400.0
|71
|4,000
|623,650.0
|02/12/2020
|44
|4,000
|612,900.0
|51
|1,442
|222,686.5
|03/12/2020
|25
|2,200
|335,130.0
|29
|1,283
|197,389.6
|04/12/2020
|66
|6,500
|983,300.0
|203
|13,500
|2,058,763.7
|07/12/2020
|14
|1,000
|152,750.0
|113
|4,000
|615,200.0
|08/12/2020
|03
|1,000
|153,800.0
|103
|5,000
|773,450.0
|09/12/2020
|60
|4,551
|703,378.5
|109
|2,000
|310,600.0
|10/12/2020
|29
|2,500
|381,000.0
|37
|2,000
|306,325.0
|11/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|18
|1,000
|154,550.0
|14/12/2020
|17
|1,500
|231,975.0
|72
|1,500
|234,237.4
|15/12/2020
|21
|906
|141,064.2
|116
|8,700
|1,365,338.1
|16/12/2020
|03
|256
|40,192.0
|60
|4,000
|634,200.0
|17/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|25
|2,000
|320,100.0
|18/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|97
|6,000
|964,900.0
|21/12/2020
|82
|6,000
|953,658.7
|00
|00
|00.0
|22/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|68
|6,942
|1,119,164.3
|23/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|04
|2,000
|329,700.0
|24/12/2020
|58
|3,000
|492,600.0
|00
|00
|00.0
|28/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|46
|5,250
|870,125.0
|29/12/2020
|11
|2,339
|390,487.2
|00
|00
|00.0
|30/12/2020
|00
|00
|00.0
|08
|1,025
|172,097.5
|31/12/2020
|28
|2,580
|429,490.5
|00
|00
|00.0
