 

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 January to 14 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 11:07  |  33   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

 

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 8 January to 14 January 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/01/2021

FR0013230612

3418

24.3361

XPAR

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/01/2021

FR0013230612

1,752

24.1458

XPAR

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/01/2021

FR0013230612

3,539

23.9815

XPAR

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/01/2021

FR0013230612

2,778

23.9843

XPAR

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/01/2021

FR0013230612

5,248

24.0000

XPAR

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

16,735

24.0774

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 January to 14 January 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Largo Resources Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Propose a Share Consolidation Required ...
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; ...
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Total and 174 Power Global to Jointly Develop 1.6 GW of Solar and Energy Storage Projects in the ...
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 1 January to 7 January 2021
06.01.21
Tikehau Capital: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares as of 31 December 2020
06.01.21
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 December to 31 December 2020
05.01.21
Crédit Agricole Group Confirms Its Support to French Aeronautical Companies by Investing €100 Million in the New Sector-Dedicated Institutional Fund Managed by Ace Capital Partners, Subsidiary of Tikehau Capital
29.12.20
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 18 December to 24 December 2020
22.12.20
Tikehau Capital: Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares
18.12.20
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 11 December to 17 December 2020