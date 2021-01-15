Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 8 January to 14 January 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 8 January to 14 January 2021
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
Weighted
average price
per day
Market (MIC
Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
08/01/2021
FR0013230612
3418
24.3361
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
11/01/2021
FR0013230612
1,752
24.1458
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
12/01/2021
FR0013230612
3,539
23.9815
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
13/01/2021
FR0013230612
2,778
23.9843
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
14/01/2021
FR0013230612
5,248
24.0000
XPAR
TOTAL
16,735
24.0774
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005188/en/Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare