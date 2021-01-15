 

2021 Corporate Calendar

Maranello (Italy), 15 January 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today the following corporate calendar for year 20211:

Earnings Releases

2 February 2021 - Group results for 4th quarter and full-year 2020
4 May 2021 - Group results for 1st quarter 2021
2 August 2021 - Group results for 2nd quarter 2021
2 November 2021 - Group results for 3rd quarter 2021


A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2020 financial statements is scheduled for April 15, 2021.

The 2021 corporate calendar is available on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).

[1] The Calendar is consistent with the Company’s practice of providing quarterly financial information.

Attachment


Disclaimer

