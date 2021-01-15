 

Oxygen-Free Copper Market worth $25.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 11:30  |  55   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF, Cu-OFE), Product Form (Wire, Strips, Busbar & Rod, Others), End-use Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Oxygen-Free Copper Market is projected to grow from USD 19.9 billion in 2020 to USD 25.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196978298 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oxygen-Free Copper Market"
150 – Tables
36 – Figures
168 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oxygen-free-copper-market-196978298.html

Increasing demand for oxygen-free copper from the electronics & electrical end-use industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is expected to drive the demand for oxygen-free copper in the near future. The requirement for high-quality copper with high electrical conductivity has accelerated the demand for oxygen-free copper in the electronics & electrical end-use industry.

The Cu-OF segment is projected to lead the global oxygen-free copper market through 2025

The Cu-OF segment acquired the largest share in the oxygen-free copper market in 2019, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cu-OF (C10200) is 99.95% pure copper with 0.001% oxygen content. Its conductivity rating is equivalent to electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) with minimum 101% IACS electrical conductivity. It generally has a liquidus and solidus melting point of 1,9810 Fahrenheit. Its density is 8.94 g/cm3. It is used in cutting-edge scientific equipment, such as magnetometers, electromagnets, and other superconductors.

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the oxygen-free copper market during the forecast period

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the oxygen-free copper market from 2020 to 2025. The automotive industry is getting momentum with the advent of electric vehicles (EVs) in emerging countries, for instance, India. Due to their high electrical conductivity, they are also increasingly being used in battery components of EVs. In addition, the rising demand from the automotive and aerospace industries will also drive the growth of this copper type.

Seite 1 von 3
Zink jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxygen-Free Copper Market worth $25.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Oxygen-Free Copper Market by Grade (Cu-OF, Cu-OFE), Product Form (Wire, Strips, Busbar & Rod, Others), End-use Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities
USA and East Asia Grab $23 Billion Transparent Electronics Opportunity, Reports IDTechEx
Autonomous Ships Market worth $14.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
OFS Portal & Taulia Collaborate on PIDX Integration
Partnership Details Strategic Priorities At DSM 202ONE Annual Kickoff
SML Genetree Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ezplex SARS-CoV-2 G Real-Time PCR Kit ...
'Movement that inspires' - Kia presents its new brand purpose and future strategy
Biosource Wellness Keto Reviews - Launched 2021 Biosource Wellness Keto Pills Weight Loss ...
The GSPI sawlog price index rose 2.9% in the 3Q/20, reversing its two-year decline: Wood Resources International
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its Initial Production Run of its Caffeine Infused Version of Tauri-Gum
12.01.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Renews its Status as an Affiliate Vendor to the National Association of College Stores
11.01.21
Cosmos Holdings Launches New Proprietary Enhanced Dietary Supplement
08.01.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases its Virtual Booth as a Corporate Exhibitor at 2021 CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Summit This Weekend
08.01.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Increases its Product Liability Insurance Coverage to $10,000,000
08.01.21
Den Anleger freut es...: Starke Dividendenerhöhung und Expansion sowie klevere Finanzierungsrunde bei diesen Unternehmen!
07.01.21
Tauriga Sciences, Inc.’s Board of Directors Unanimously Votes to Terminate Its Equity Line of Credit Due to Substantially Improved Fundamentals, Macro-Business Outlook, and Balance Sheet
07.01.21
Goldproduzenten sind ein Muss!: Victoria Gold deutlich unterbewertet und auf Kaufniveau!
06.01.21
Sierra Metals meldet Einreichung eines technischen Berichts NI43-101 zur vorläufigen Wirtschaftlichkeitsberechnung einer Verdopplung der Produktion in der Mine Cusi in Mexiko...
06.01.21
Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for a Doubling of Output at Its Cusi Mine in Mexico to 2,400 Tonnes Per Day, Including an After-Tax NPV of US$81 Million

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1.227
Alle Fakten sprechen für (Nevada) Zinc - High Grade Zink!