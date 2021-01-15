 

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2021 / 11:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Schüssel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.49 EUR 30029.49 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.49 EUR 30029.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
11:35 Uhr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
14.01.21
RWE baut ersten Windpark in Frankreich
14.01.21
EU-Gutachter: Deutsche Energiemarkt-Regeln verstoßen gegen EU-Recht
14.01.21
Update: MEYER BURGER | 100 Prozent seit Empfehlung und kein Ende in Sicht?(1) 
14.01.21
Ideas Daily TV: DAX auf der Suche nach Impulsen / Marktidee: RWE
13.01.21
Kohleausstieg: Bundestag billigt Vertrag mit Braunkohlebetreibern
13.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Pandemie hält Dax unter 14000 Punkten fest
13.01.21
RBC belässt RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Outperform'
13.01.21
Bund fördert Wasserstoff-Projekte mit 700 Millionen Euro
13.01.21
BARCLAYS belässt RWE AG(NEU) auf 'Overweight'

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
8.016
RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
21.12.20
4
RWE verringert Stromerzeugung in Deutschland deutlich - Kritik an Energiepolitik