Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding strengthens infrastructure team with prominent new senior hire



Golding strengthens infrastructure team with prominent new senior hire



Munich, 15. January 2021 - Golding Capital Partners, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, has hired Dr Thilo Tecklenburg to boost its infrastructure direct investment expertise. The 46-year-old with a PhD in business and industrial engineering is a seasoned infrastructure investor with many years of transactional experience. Having started as Managing Director in January he strengthens the infrastructure leadership team and reports to Dr Matthias Reicherter, Managing Partner and CIO at Golding. In the coming months Golding will be making further hires at operational level to further expand its infrastructure team.

Golding is one of Europe's leading providers of infrastructure investments and currently manages more than €4 billion for institutional clients in this asset class. Attracting Dr Thilo Tecklenburg will enable the Munich-based asset manager to give another significant boost to its investment competence and transaction expertise in the infrastructure asset class.

Dr Tecklenburg latterly spent more than six years working as Partner at Meridiam Infrastructure, a €7 billion global infrastructure fund. As Chief Operating Officer of Meridiam Infrastructure North America based in New York, he won deals such as the $4 billion PPP project for LaGuardia Airport Terminal B and represented Meridiam on the supervisory board. Before Meridiam Dr Tecklenburg spent eleven years at Bilfinger Project Investments, where he led PPP projects in Europe, Australia and North America. From 2010 onwards he was responsible for developing and executing the Bilfinger PPP infrastructure strategy in Canada and the USA, during which time he worked on major transportation projects such as the $1.2 billion East End Crossing road bridge between Indiana and Kentucky.