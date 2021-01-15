MiX Telematics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced it will report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 3:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.