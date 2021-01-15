 

MiX Telematics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

15.01.2021   

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced it will report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 3:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.

  • The live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investor Information” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.mixtelematics.com.
  • To access the call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (within the United States) or 0 800 983 831 (within South Africa) or 1-201-389-0879 (outside of the United States). The conference ID is 13715107.
  • A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-844-512-2921 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (within South Africa or outside of the United States). The replay conference ID is 13715107.
  • A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.mixtelematics.com.

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.





