 

DGAP-Adhoc SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.01.2021, 12:21  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations

15-Jan-2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations

Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE generated revenue of approximately € 37 million and EBIT of approximately € 1 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The annual revenue adds up to approximately € 143 million for the 2020 fiscal year which is roughly at the same level as in the previous year (€ 145 million). The sales expectation of € 145 - 170 million is therefore basically met. The company achieved an EBIT for the 2020 fiscal year of approximately € 1 million, which corresponds to a slightly positive EBIT margin. The expected EBIT margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range could not be achieved. The deviation was mainly due to a partnership agreement with a leading international IT service provider, which, contrary to expectations, did not materialize as well as project postponements from the fourth quarter of 2020 to 2021.

Order entry for 2020 was approximately € 185 million (previous year: € 201 million) and the book-to-bill at 1.3.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the Company expects revenue growth to € 160-180 million based on a global increase in willingness to invest. Depending on the progress of the global measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the target for the EBIT margin is between 5% and 8%. The planned sale of the Polish subsidiary to the All for One Group SE is not included in this forecast.

The information is based on provisional and unaudited Group figures. The audited Annual Report for 2020 will be published on March 30, 2021

 

Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

15-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1160941

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1160941  15-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160941&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations 15-Jan-2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 sowie Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate erwirbt Aggregate Financial Services und beruft deren ...
DGAP-News: Pacific Green Signs Battery Energy Storage System Strategic Manufacturing Framework Memorandum of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Corestate acquires Aggregate Financial Services and appoints their ...
DGAP-News: Baumot Group AG muss aufgrund der Covid-19-Auswirkungen insolvenzrechtlichen Schutz beantragen
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand.
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG und Tochtergesellschaften werden aufgrund der Covid-19-Auswirkungen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:54 Uhr
SNP verfehlt Jahresziele - Aktie bricht ein
12:54 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger machen Kasse bei SNP nach schwachem Margenausblick
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: SNP SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 - EBIT-Marge unter den Erwartungen (deutsch)
12:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: SNP SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 - EBIT-Marge unter den Erwartungen
17.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax wieder dicht am Rekordhoch
17.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax steigt weiter gen Rekordhoch - MDax mit neuer Bestmarke
17.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Rekordhoch rückt für Dax immer näher
17.12.20
SNP verkauft polnische Tochtergesellschaft an All for One
17.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Rekordhoch rückt für Dax immer näher
17.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Rekordhoch rückt für Dax noch einen Tick näher

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:19 Uhr
1.272
SNP kaum beachtet