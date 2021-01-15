 

CES 2021 Dreame Leading Cleaning Technology for Smart Home

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, one of the rising stars of the smart cleaning industry, has showcased its flagship cordless vacuum cleaner T20, V11 and robot vacuum D9 at CES this week where Dreame's products have received a good deal of attention and enquiry from European, American and Asian attendees online and offline.

Rather than taking over Las Vegas for several days, CES 2021, the world's biggest consumer electronics show, is all-digital for the first time in its 54-year history due to Covid-19. This year CES has highlighted a great number of smart home and cleaning technologies. The negative impact of COVID-19 across the world has increased people's demand for cleanliness at home, which leads to the growth of home cleaning industry in the near future. 

Since CES typically sets the tone for the industrial trends of the year, Dreame Technology has displayed its latest smart cleaning appliances at CES online platform, including the cordless vacuum T20, V11 and robot vacuum D9.

As the crowdfunding record breaker at Indiegogo, Dreame T20 cordless vacuum cleaner has drawn a lot of interest from media and business partners. Engineered by a team of international aerospace experts, T20's core motor technology takes fast, powerful cleaning to a new level — reaching a rotational speed as high as 125,000RPM and generating up to 150 AW suction power. This unparalleled power means T20 can remove dust and deep-seated debris more thoroughly than any other cleaners in the market.

Dreame T20 extends the run time to 140 minutes with an additional detachable battery, making large-size apartment cleaning easier. Lightweight yet efficient, it also features a tangle-free roller brush, which peels off any hair and pet fur that would get wrapped around on the roller during operation, as well as a full color LCD screen to show real time working status.

The robot vacuum cleaner D9 is equipped with Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) intelligent algorithm that allow accurate navigation performance and efficient route planning. Dreame D9 also comes with powerful anti-bacterial wet mopping and sweeping for deeper cleaning. With 13 smart sensors, Dreame D9 can detect the texture of carpet and adjust suction power automatically.

"We are committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies into household cleaning products and helping consumers improve their stay-at-home experiences," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame.

Smart home technology allows living space to be functional and entertaining. Aimed at exploring infinite possibilities and driving futuristic technology, Dreame focuses not only on high-quality cleaning capability but also more convenient and personalized cleaning experience at home.

Dreame has confirmed at CES 2021 that it will launch a series of household cleaning appliances this Spring, including Dreame Bot L10 Pro, cordless vacuum cleaner T10, T30, a robust model with a high-speed 150,000 rpm motor, and other innovative cleaning products for smart home.

About Dreame

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer products brand with the vision to improve global users' quality of life with a focus on high-performance cleaning appliances.

