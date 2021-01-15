Eaton to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 2, 2021

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce fourth quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss fourth quarter 2020 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available at the same link.