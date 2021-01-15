 

JPMorgan Chase Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. Results can be found at the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/quarterly-earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.



Diskussion: JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!
