 

Golden Minerals Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) announced today that it has received written notice from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) that the Company has regained full compliance with the continued listing standards outlined in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide").

As previously disclosed, the Company received notice from the NYSE American on August 19, 2019 that it was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(iii) of the Company Guide when it reported stockholders’ equity of less than $6.0 million as of June 30, 2019.

The Company has regained compliance by meeting the requirements of the $50 million market capitalization exemption in Section 1003(a) of the Company Guide from the stockholders’ equity requirement. As of January 15, 2021 the below compliance (“.BC”) indicator was no longer disseminated and the Company was removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the NYSE American’s website.

About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:
Golden Minerals Company
Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations
(303) 839-5060
SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company


