 

The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest import-themed expo, will be held for the fourth time in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021.

Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the globe have descended on Shanghai in the past three years to reap the benefits offered by the expo. With its growing exhibition space and influence, the CIIE is becoming a must-attend event for international businesses every November.

The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the CIIE

For companies in the field of intelligent industry and information technology that are looking to tap into the huge Chinese market, the expo is a prime opportunity you cannot afford to miss out on.

The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the third CIIE attracted more than 300 enterprises from nearly 40 countries and regions, and had an exhibition area of more than 70,000 square meters.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the area welcomed many newcomers last year, including Cheniere Energy, one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers in the United States. The company had a 150-sq-m booth to display its new technologies and products.

Epson and Konica Minolta made their debuts at the third CIIE. Leading brands in the electric industry including GE, Hitachi, Siemens and Schneider Electric also showed up at the expo.

Famous engineering machinery makers including Caterpillar, John Deere and Volvo, and top-ranking printing technology brands including Epson, Brother and Canon were also among the exhibitors.

The exhibition area also featured the Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Subsection, which focused on key fields such as water saving, new energy, resource recycling and environmental protection.

A new special subsection for integrated circuit exhibitors will debut at this year's CIIE, the CIIE Bureau recently announced.

Along with the newly added subsection, a special committee for the integrated circuit industry will also be established to serve as an advisory body, a move aligned with the expo's aim to become more specialized in different industries.

Previously, the CIIE established a special committee on industrial digital transformation, which is committed to integrating the whole industrial chain of industrial digital transformation and offering advanced digital transformation solutions to enterprises in the field of industrial production to help them increase efficiency and improve quality.

In short, participating in the CIIE provides a prime gateway into understanding and benefiting from China's market of 1.4 billion people.

Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

Sign up before January 31, 2021 to enjoy the early-bird offer!

