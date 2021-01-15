MediPharm Labs Appoints Warren Everitt, CEO Australia Pacific, to Board of Directors

Mr. Everitt joined MediPharm Labs in 2017 to establish the Company’s presence in the Australian market. As the founding CEO of Australia Pacific, he oversaw all aspects of the build out, start-up and commercialization of the GMP-certified extraction operation in Wonthaggi, Australia including licensing, factory design, finance, sales and marketing. Under his ongoing leadership, MediPharm Labs Australia has developed an impressive customer portfolio in the Asia Pacific and European medical and wellness cannabis markets.

“In reviewing the stewardship needs of a business that is rapidly expanding in the most promising cannabis markets worldwide, the Board concluded that Warren’s unique expertise, diverse perspectives and two decades of proven international experience would be highly accretive to MediPharm Labs’ corporate governance,” said Pat McCutcheon, Chairman, MediPharm Labs. “From start up to commercialization and now to operationalization of MediPharm Labs Australia as a dominant producer, Warren has achieved what few executives in our nascent industry have and has done so cost effectively and with a keen eye to talent development. For these reasons, we are delighted to welcome Warren to the Board.”

Before joining MediPharm Labs first as Managing Director, Australia, and subsequently being appointed CEO Australia Pacific, Mr. Everitt served in progressively more responsible leadership roles at MarketOne International, a global consulting firm specializing in marketing and lead generation. Over eight years, he founded MarketOne’s Asia Pacific operations in Melbourne, Singapore, Bangalore and Tokyo that serve some of the world’s leading brands. Earlier in his 20-year career he served as a consultant in the UK, Europe, Singapore and Canada and founded a leadership and performance coaching consultancy. He is a graduate of Swinburne University of Technology (Bachelor of Computer Science) and Chisholm Institute in Melbourne. An Australian citizen, he currently resides in Melbourne.