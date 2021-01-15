 

MediPharm Labs Appoints Warren Everitt, CEO Australia Pacific, to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 13:01  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced the appointment of Warren Everitt to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.  

Mr. Everitt joined MediPharm Labs in 2017 to establish the Company’s presence in the Australian market. As the founding CEO of Australia Pacific, he oversaw all aspects of the build out, start-up and commercialization of the GMP-certified extraction operation in Wonthaggi, Australia including licensing, factory design, finance, sales and marketing. Under his ongoing leadership, MediPharm Labs Australia has developed an impressive customer portfolio in the Asia Pacific and European medical and wellness cannabis markets.

“In reviewing the stewardship needs of a business that is rapidly expanding in the most promising cannabis markets worldwide, the Board concluded that Warren’s unique expertise, diverse perspectives and two decades of proven international experience would be highly accretive to MediPharm Labs’ corporate governance,” said Pat McCutcheon, Chairman, MediPharm Labs. “From start up to commercialization and now to operationalization of MediPharm Labs Australia as a dominant producer, Warren has achieved what few executives in our nascent industry have and has done so cost effectively and with a keen eye to talent development. For these reasons, we are delighted to welcome Warren to the Board.”

Before joining MediPharm Labs first as Managing Director, Australia, and subsequently being appointed CEO Australia Pacific, Mr. Everitt served in progressively more responsible leadership roles at MarketOne International, a global consulting firm specializing in marketing and lead generation. Over eight years, he founded MarketOne’s Asia Pacific operations in Melbourne, Singapore, Bangalore and Tokyo that serve some of the world’s leading brands. Earlier in his 20-year career he served as a consultant in the UK, Europe, Singapore and Canada and founded a leadership and performance coaching consultancy. He is a graduate of Swinburne University of Technology (Bachelor of Computer Science) and Chisholm Institute in Melbourne. An Australian citizen, he currently resides in Melbourne.

Seite 1 von 3
MediPharm Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediPharm Labs Appoints Warren Everitt, CEO Australia Pacific, to Board of Directors TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Westhaven Increases Bought Deal Public Offering to C$13 Million
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
REPEAT - MediPharm Labs Ships Company Record 550,000 Units in Q4 2020
11.01.21
MediPharm Labs Ships Company Record 550,000 Units in Q4 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04:34 Uhr
91
MediPharm Labs - LABS