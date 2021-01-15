 

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

15 January 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 1,788,198 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 45.4p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.2p per share, payable on 15 January 2021.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 25 January 2021.

Mr Alexander Hambro, a director of the Company, was allotted 1,513 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 45.4p and his total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with him are now 58,792 representing less than 0.2% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 343,537,538. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
Company Secretarial Services Limited
0203 935 3803


