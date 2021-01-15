TG Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference being held virtually. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.



A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on TG’s website following the event.