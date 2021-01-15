 

FLYHT to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19

15.01.2021, 13:04  |  18   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will present at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ 17th Annual Investor Conference, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM ET (1:45 PM MT).

EVENT: NobleCon17
DATE: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Time: 3:45 PM ET (1:45 PM MT)
LINK: http://bit.ly/FLYHTnoblecon17

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the presentation in the investors section of FLYHT’s website at www.flyht.com/investors, and as part of a catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com next month.

The conference is virtual, with no cost or restrictions to attend. For more information on NobleCon17, please visit www.noblecon17.com or contact FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:  
   
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




