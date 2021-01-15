Panostaja Group Annual Report, Reward Policy and Report on the Management and Control System 2020 published

Panostaja Group´s Annual Report for 2020 with Financial Statements for the financial year

November 1, 2019-October 31, 2020 has been published today.

Link to the Annual Report: https://vuosikertomus.panostaja.fi/en/

Additionally, Panostaja Group´s Reward Policy and Report on the Management and Control System for the financial year November 1, 2019-October 31, 2020 have been published today.

Financial Statements, Reward Policy and Report on the Management and Control System are attached to this release. The Reports can also be read at www.panostaja.fi





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active owner. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159.

www.panostaja.fi

Attachments