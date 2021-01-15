ChampionX Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at www.investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

US and Canada: 1-888-424-8151 International: 1-847-585-4422 Reference: ChampionX conference call number 9069100

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX’s website or at ChampionXFourthQuarter2020CallReplay. Enter passcode 50078440.

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751