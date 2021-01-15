 

Cyxone reports first Covid-19 patient screened in Phase 2 clinical trial of Rabeximod

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ.) announced today that the first patient has been screened in the Phase 2 clinical trial of Rabeximod in Covid-19. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of oral treatment with Rabeximod to prevent disease progression in hospitalized Covid-19 patients and shorten the time to recovery. The study will include 300 patients at clinical centers in Poland, Slovakia and up to three additional countries in Europe. Cyxone expects to announce preliminary results in the third quarter of 2021.

Cyxone recently announced that the company had received regulatory approval to initiate a double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Rabeximod in Poland, where the first site was opened in December 2020. The company has also filed for regulatory approval in Slovakia, Hungary and Ukraine, and is preparing for submissions in additional countries. Rabeximod is being evaluated in patients suffering from moderate Covid-19 in need of oxygen treatment but not ventilator support. It's novel mode of action in controlling hyperactivated immune cells in the lung holds hope that progression to acute disease can be prevented.

Given a positive study outcome, Cyxone intends to apply for emergency use authorization once a strategic partner has been identified. The company will continue to progress the development of Rabeximod in Covid-19 as well as in other virally induced respiratory diseases and rheumatoid arthritis.

"We are very excited to have initiated this important study of Rabeximod in Covid-19 patients at the first site in Poland. Therapeutics like Rabeximod have the potential to save lives in this pandemic and in future pandemics involving viral infections of the lungs. While several vaccines are now becoming available, there will always be a need for therapies for patients who cannot take a vaccine, unknowns such as limited duration of effect or loss of effect caused by potential viral mutations as well as other viral infections such as influenza, SARS and viruses yet to emerge", comments Cyxone's CEO, Tara Heitner.

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CYXO) develops disease modifying therapies for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis as well as treatments for virally induced acute respiratory disorders. Rabeximod is a Phase 2 candidate drug being evaluated for the management of rheumatoid arthritis and moderate Covid-19 infections. T20K is a Phase 1 candidate drug for treatment of multiple sclerosis. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. For more information, please visit www.cyxone.com.

