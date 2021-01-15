Nextech AR Signs Poly Deal

Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences and events has signed a renewal agreement with Poly (NYSE: PLT), with an initial value of $470,000 for a six month term and the potential for additional revenue after the six months.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech comments, “With these larger contracts renewing and our new focus on annual or multi-year enterprise sales, we are on the path to our stated goal of $50-60million in revenue for 2021. Having a diversified portfolio of product offerings in AR, virtual experience platforms, AR eCommerce, and 3D advertising, positions our business to benefit from the rapidly rising global demand for the technology that we are selling.” He continues, “2021 has started off very strong for us and I expect we will be landing our first multi-year seven figure deals soon.”