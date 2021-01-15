Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Daniela Santiesteban to Participate in Panel Discussion on Targeted Cancer Therapies During Virtual NobleCon17 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharm aceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that Daniela Y. Santiesteban, Ph.D., Director of Research and Business Development at Salarius Pharmaceuticals, has been invited to participate in a panel discussion during Noble Capital Markets’ 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon17). The conference is taking place January 19-21, 2021 over a virtual platform.

Panel Targeted Cancer Therapeutics Date Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Time 8:35 a.m. ET Registration https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest



During the event, Dr. Santiesteban and other panel members will discuss the current status of targeted cancer therapies, as well as the future outlook for research and drug development in the field.

Salarius is developing seclidemstat, a reversible LSD1 inhibitor that is now being studied in two clinical trials — one trial in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone and soft tissue cancer, and a second trial in advanced solid tumors (AST). Salarius expects to establish maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in its Ewing sarcoma trial and advance into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial in early 2021. Salarius also expects to expand the same trial to include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients that need them the most. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also the recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.