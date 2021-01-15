 

Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Please view Citi’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings press release on its website http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

Additional financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, are included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor.

Citigroup will host a conference call today at 11:30 AM (ET). A live webcast of the presentation, as well as financial results and presentation materials, will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. To dial-in to the live teleconference, please call (866) 516-9582 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (973) 409-9210 (for international callers). Conference ID: 3686138. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Friday, January 22, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference ID: 3686138.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

