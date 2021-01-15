Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 15.01.2021, 13:47 | 31 | 0 |
|
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
15 January 2021
Company Announcement number 6/2021
Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers
Based on the refinancing of FlexLån as well as the fixing of interest rates on RD Cibor6 and Flexkort Realkredit Danmark has determined the interest rate and refinancing triggers of 9 mortgage covered bonds maturing 1 January 2022 and 1 July 2021, respectively.
Interest rate and refinancing triggers are also available on www.rd.dk/investor.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0