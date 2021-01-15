Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers





Based on the refinancing of FlexLån as well as the fixing of interest rates on RD Cibor6 and Flexkort Realkredit Danmark has determined the interest rate and refinancing triggers of 9 mortgage covered bonds maturing 1 January 2022 and 1 July 2021, respectively.

Interest rate and refinancing triggers are also available on www.rd.dk/investor.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

