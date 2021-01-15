 

Tele Columbus AG and ARTE agree comprehensive partnership

Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus AG and ARTE agree comprehensive partnership

Tele Columbus AG and ARTE agree comprehensive partnership

Berlin, Baden-Baden, Strasbourg 15 January 2021. Tele Columbus AG and the European culture channel ARTE have agreed on a comprehensive partnership, thereby settling their lawsuit on the terms of programme distribution across Tele Columbus networks.

The agreement forms the basis for the ARTE channel to be available in all accessible resolutions on the networks of the Tele Columbus Group. In addition, the integration of digital convenience features was agreed, whereby customers will have direct access to the ARTE media library via Tele Columbus's digital platform in the future.

"I am pleased that with the agreement now concluded, we have succeeded in creating a balanced framework for the distribution of the programmes of the ARTE culture channel in our networks," said Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer at Tele Columbus AG, about the agreement.

"In these unusual times, ARTE is doing its best to bring the world into living rooms, providing reliable orientation and intellectual entertainment," said Dr Markus Nievelstein, Managing Director ARTE Deutschland. "We are also pleased that this agreement will expand our audience and that both our premium TV channel and the broadcaster's diverse digital offerings will now be accessible to all households in the Tele Columbus network."

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

