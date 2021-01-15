Penn National Gaming to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 4

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2907; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.pngaming.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days on the Internet at www.pngaming.com.