 

Penn National Gaming to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 4

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2907; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.pngaming.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days on the Internet at www.pngaming.com.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

Penn National Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penn National Gaming to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 4 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021 and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
04.01.21
Penn National Gaming’s Chief Financial Officer, David Williams, Announces Decision to Step Down; 20-Year Veteran Gaming Industry Analyst, Felicia Hendrix, Named New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
28.12.20
Biggest Jackpot Ever: Lucky HollywoodCasino.com Player Hits Historic Win
22.12.20
Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbooks at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg and Ameristar East Chicago This Week
22.12.20
Penn National Gaming Set to Open Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.07.20
3
Penn National Gaming Has Resumed Operations at More Than 70 Percent of the Company’s 41 Properties