 

Arcos Dorados to Host a Virtual Investor Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today confirmed the registration details of its Virtual Investor Update to be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:00am, EST.

During the webcast, the Company’s senior management will share an update on recent trends and strategic priorities as well as an outlook for 2021.

Participants will be able to join the webcast (Google Chrome is recommended) using the following link: Arcos Dorados Investor Update. The link will also be available on the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations webpage, www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

The webcast replay will be available using the same link, through March 21, 2021.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,200 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 09/30/2020). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the investors section of its website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

