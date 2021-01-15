 

Wabtec Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced it will report 2020 fourth quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on Feb. 18, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec’s website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 10150903).

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

