 

VBI Vaccines Announces Publication of Results from a Phase 4 Study of VBI’s Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine in Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that results from a Phase 4 study of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine in younger adults were published in Vaccine, a journal publication from Elsevier. The study was designed to evaluate the immunogenicity of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine in support of the qualification of that batch as a new reference standard for vaccine release to the Israeli market, where VBI’s vaccine is available as Sci-B-Vac.

“In this Phase 4 study, our 3-antigen HBV vaccine once again demonstrated robust immunogenicity with no additional safety signals observed,” said Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, VBI’s Chief Medical Officer. “The rapid onset of protection seen in this study may be particularly relevant to younger adults who need protection quickly, including healthcare workers and travelers. We believe our vaccine could be a meaningful intervention in the fight to eliminate hepatitis B and we look forward to working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency in 2021 as part of the licensure process to expand access to this vaccine outside of Israel.”

Prior to market release in Israel, batches of VBI’s vaccine are tested against a reference vaccine batch that has been assessed in a clinical trial. According to the European Pharmacopeia, the reference batch should elicit, after the full course of vaccination, a seroprotection rate (SPR) of at least 95% in young and healthy adult participants. In this open-label, single-arm Phase 4 study in 91 healthy adults age 20-40 years, this objective was achieved two months after the second dose – the SPR at month 3 was 98.8% [95% CI: 93.7%, 99.7%]. SPR is defined as the percent of participants who achieve antibody titers (anti-HBs titers) above the protective threshold of 10 mIU/mL.

Additional results from this Phase 4 study include:

  • By month 7, after receiving three doses, all enrolled participants (100%) were seroprotected
  • The majority of participants were high responders, defined as achievement of anti-HBs titers ≥ 100 mIU/mL – high-responder SPR was 81.4% and 97.6% at month 3 (after 2 doses) and month 7 (after 3 doses), respectively
  • The geometric mean concentration (GMC) of anti-HBs titers were also substantially above the protective threshold at 413.6 mIU/mL and 6799.9 mIU/mL at month 3 and month 7, respectively
  • Anti-HBs titers were maintained above 2000 mIU/mL at month 12, suggesting a potent and sustained response
  • Consistent with other clinical data, VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed

Participants in this study were immunized with 10 µg of VBI’s HBV vaccine at months 0, 1, and 6.

Seite 1 von 4
VBI Vaccines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VBI Vaccines Announces Publication of Results from a Phase 4 Study of VBI’s Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine in Vaccine VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that results from a Phase 4 study of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Rimini Street Appoints Three New Regional GMs of North America and New SVP of Global Operations
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
VBI Vaccines Announces European Medicines Agency Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
73
Impfstoff für Hepatitis B