VBI Vaccines Announces Publication of Results from a Phase 4 Study of VBI’s Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine in Vaccine

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that results from a Phase 4 study of VBI’s prophylactic 3-antigen hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine in younger adults were published in Vaccine, a journal publication from Elsevier. The study was designed to evaluate the immunogenicity of VBI’s 3-antigen HBV vaccine in support of the qualification of that batch as a new reference standard for vaccine release to the Israeli market, where VBI’s vaccine is available as Sci-B-Vac.

“In this Phase 4 study, our 3-antigen HBV vaccine once again demonstrated robust immunogenicity with no additional safety signals observed,” said Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, VBI’s Chief Medical Officer. “The rapid onset of protection seen in this study may be particularly relevant to younger adults who need protection quickly, including healthcare workers and travelers. We believe our vaccine could be a meaningful intervention in the fight to eliminate hepatitis B and we look forward to working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency in 2021 as part of the licensure process to expand access to this vaccine outside of Israel.”