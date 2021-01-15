 

GAN to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference Today

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming and online sports betting industries, today announced that senior management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021. The team will be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference. All support materials, including an investor presentation that will be used at the conference, will be available to investors on the investor relations section of the Company’s website before the conference begins.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

