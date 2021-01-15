 

CytRx Highlights Use of Aldoxorubicin in Phase 2 Clinical Trials Yielding Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB:CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) (“NantKwest”) and ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio”) have announced that their ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of a novel combination immunotherapy – which include CytRx’s licensed drug aldoxorubicin – for locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer have produced early indications of increased survival rates for patients with no other approved treatment options. Interim results of the three-cohort trials, known as QUILT 88, show median survival rates more than doubled that of the historic rate in patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer (for which no other FDA approved treatment exists).

According to NantKwest and ImmunityBio, the current trials were based on the original Cancer Moonshot hypothesis and exploratory QUILT trials initiated in 2017. The companies announced this week that the trials appear to validate the theory that by orchestrating natural killer and T-cell therapy, survival rates for individuals afflicted with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer could be improved without high-dose chemotherapy. The interim trial results disclosed by the companies are as follows:

  • In the Cancer Moonshot QUILT trials of haNK combined with PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab, which were completed in 2019, the median overall survival rate more than doubled (three months historic control versus 8 months in the treatment arm) in the 12-patient trial.
  • A complete remission was achieved when replacing haNK and PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab with PD-L1 t-haNK and four out of five patients who had not yet reached median survival time (three months) are alive 8-16 months since beginning treatment on these expanded protocols.
  • A single-arm Phase 2 trial (QUILT 88, Cohort C) was initiated in October 2020, for which the primary endpoint is overall survival and 15 out of 18 (83%) patients enrolled with second-line or greater pancreatic cancer remain alive to date.
  • Randomized Phase 2 trials (QUILT 88, Cohorts A and B) for first- and second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer are actively enrolling at three sites with more than 50 patients enrolled or being evaluated in QUILT 88 to date.

Additional information pertaining to QUILT 88 trial details:

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
22.12.20
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest

ZeitTitel
07:06 Uhr
252
