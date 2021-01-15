 

AVEO Oncology Announces Results from Phase 1b Portion of DEDUCTIVE Study of Tivozanib (FOTIVDA) in Combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab) in Previously Untreated Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced the presentation of results from the Phase 1b portion of the Phase 1b/2 DEDUCTIVE clinical trial of tivozanib (FOTIVDA), AVEO’s vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) drug candidate, in combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab), AstraZeneca’s (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), in patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The results are being presented today in a poster session at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium being held virtually.

A total of seven patients with advanced or metastatic HCC were enrolled in the Phase 1b portion of the study, which was designed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and assess preliminary safety and efficacy of the tivozanib/durvalumab combination. Patients received 1.0 mg of tivozanib for 21 days followed by 7 days off therapy combined with 1500 mg of durvalumab every 28 days. The combination was well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities. The combination demonstrated a 29% partial response (PR) rate and 71% disease control rate (PR + stable disease). Completion of enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 portion of the study, which is expected to enroll up to an additional 30 subjects, is anticipated later this year.

“With a five-year survival rate of less than 5%, advanced or metastatic HCC represents an area of high unmet need,” said Renuka Iyer, M.D., Professor of Oncology and Co-Director, Liver and Pancreas Tumor Center, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “These data demonstrated the tolerability of the tivozanib and immunotherapy combination, and I look forward to its further evaluation in the Phase 2 portion of the study.”

“We believe that data observed in the Phase 1b portion of the DEDUCTIVE study continue to support tivozanib’s potential to serve as an attractive VEGFR TKI to use in the immunotherapy combination setting,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “As we await a decision on our New Drug Application for single agent tivozanib in relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC), we remain focused on executing on our combination strategy, including in metastatic RCC and HCC.”

