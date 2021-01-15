Arcus Biosciences Presents Promising Initial Data from Phase 1 Portion of ARC-8 Study for AB680 in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today presented preliminary data from the dose-escalation portion of its ARC-8 Phase 1/1b study, evaluating the safety and tolerability of AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, in metastatic pancreatic cancer at the ASCO 2021 Virtual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI).

The ongoing, open-label, multicenter trial is a Phase 1/1b study evaluating the safety profile and clinical activity of AB680 in combination with nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine (NP/Gem) and zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).