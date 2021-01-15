Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and on a Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 15, 2021 and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

The Company will host a live conference call on Friday, January 15, at 10 a.m. ET. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=527.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. ET on January 15 through Friday, January 29. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID: 6849835. The replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings ... and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=527.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

