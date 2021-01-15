 

Catalyst Biosciences Participating in a Fireside Chat with LifeSci Capital

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat hosted by LifeSci Capital on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Catalyst Biosciences’ management team will provide an overview of the Company’s recently introduced complement programs as well as ongoing developments with CB 2782, a novel engineered C3 degrader partnered with Biogen and marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA), the company’s late-stage hemostasis asset.

To register for the call, please e-mail rfromberg@lifescicapital.com. The replay will also be available on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Catalyst Biosciences, a Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ prophylaxis in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about Catalyst’s product candidates and the benefits of its protease engineering platform. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com




