 

Sono-Tek Reports Increased Sales and Strong Backlog for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Provides Sales Guidance

Sales of $3.83M, Up 4% Year-over-Year; Backlog up 29% from FYE February 29, 2020

MILTON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter and year-to-date period ended November 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Sales of $3.83 million, an increase of $155k compared to third quarter FY2020.
  • Increased backlog to $4.55 million versus $3.52 million on February 29, 2020.
  • Gross margin of 50.5% compared to 48.9% in third quarter FY2020.
  • Net income of $320,000 versus $280,000 for third quarter FY2020, a 14% increase.
  • Sales Growth Guidance for the remaining quarter of FY2021 is for a 5-10% sequential increase from Q3.

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Sono-Tek had a good third quarter with sales and net income growth despite the impact of Covid-19 on our customers. This was the third consecutive quarter of sales increases and strong performances in backlog, margins, and net income, which were achieved against the backdrop of a difficult global environment. These gains stem from the strategic shift in our business model that we initiated several years ago, expanding our product line to provide higher value complete machine solutions and larger subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). These product advancements are supported by a high level of application engineering expertise from our specialized staff, in combination with customer requirements that are proven out in our globally located process development labs. We have also invested significant resources to enhance our market diversity.”

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

  Nine Months Ended November 30, Change
  2020 2019 $ %
Net Sales $     10,736,000 $     9,841,000 895,000 9%
Gross Profit 5,112,000 4,649,000 463,000 10%
          Gross Margin 47.6% 47.2%    
Operating Income $           832,000 $           367,000 465,000 127%
          Operating Margin 7.8% 3.7%    
Net Income   $         666,000   $         420,000 246,000 59%
          Net Margin 6.2% 4.3%    
Diluted Earnings Per Share $                0.04 $                0.03    
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,548,000 15,354,000    

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

  Three Months Ended November 30, Change
  2020 2019 $ %
Net Sales $     3,827,000 $     3,672,000 155,000 4%
Gross Profit 1,931,000 1,797,000 134,000 7%
          Gross Margin 50.5% 48.9%    
Operating Income $          447,000 $          270,000 177,000 66%
          Operating Margin 11.7% 7.4%    
Net Income $          320,000 $          280,000 40,000 14%
          Net Margin 8.4% 7.6%    
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.02 $0.02    
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,583,000 15,372,000    

Third Quarter FY2021 Financial Overview

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, net sales were $3,827,000, an increase of 4%, or $155,000, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. These results were primarily driven by increased sales of our integrated coating systems to the Industrial market segment, and for subsystems to our OEM segment. In the Industrial segment, we shipped a $463,000 system to the textile industry in the Europe-Middle East-Asia geography, as part of a $1.6 million combined order announced earlier in fiscal 2021. The remaining balance of this order is scheduled to ship at the end of Q4 FY2021, or early in Q1 FY2022, depending on manufacturing load. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, approximately 70% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada, compared with 65% in the prior year period.

Backlog on November 30, 2020 was $4,549,000, an increase of 29%, compared with backlog of $3,517,000 on February 29, 2020.

Gross profit margin was 50.5%, compared with 48.9% in the prior year period, an expansion of 160 basis points. The improvement in the gross profit margin is primarily due to the change in product mix this quarter, which typically can cause minor variations depending on actual shipments.

Net income for the third quarter was $320,000, or $0.02 per share, compared with net income of $280,000, or $0.02 per share, for the prior year period. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding totaled 15,583,000 compared to 15,372,000 for the prior year period.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

“We expect that a significant portion of our $4.55 million backlog will ship during the current fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, assuming customer acceptance test schedules for some of the more complex and customized equipment orders.  Therefore, based on this existing backlog, we expect that net sales will increase 5% to 10% for the fourth quarter versus the third quarter of FY2021.  This will result in flat to slightly lower total net sales for the current fiscal year compared to the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, primarily due to the sales impact from the shipment of our single largest order in Q4 of last year.”

“Overall, it has been an unexpectedly successful year, considering all the impacts and uncertainties introduced into the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, which struck at the start of our Fiscal Year in March 2020. We are very appreciative of the excellent work done by our entire team as we shifted to virtual work wherever possible in order to limit Covid exposure,” concluded Dr. Coccio.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $9.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million from February 29, 2020, the end of fiscal year 2020.  The increase was the result of the current period’s net income and noncash charges as well as the proceeds of a long term note payable partially offset by the purchases of equipment and the repayment of long term debt.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $327,000 compared with $392,000 in the prior-year period. The fiscal 2021 expenditures do not reflect $100,000 in grant proceeds received during the second quarter.  The current period’s capital expenditures are for ongoing upgrades to the Company’s manufacturing facilities.  Sono-Tek anticipates total capital expenditures to be approximately $0.4 million to $0.5 million in fiscal 2021.

At November 30, 2020, the Company had total debt of $1.6 million, comprised of $1.0 million in a PPP loan under the CARES Act and $581,000 in mortgage debt on the Company’s industrial park complex that accrued annual interest at a rate of 4.15%.   In December 2020, the Company paid off its mortgage debt in its entirety.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.  For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and duration of the pandemic’s adverse effect on economic and social activity, consumer confidence, discretionary spending and preferences, labor and healthcare costs, and unemployment rates, any of which may reduce demand for some of our products and impair the ability of those with whom we do business to satisfy their obligations to us; our ability to sell and provide our services and products, including as a result of continued pandemic related travel restrictions, mandatory business closures, and stay-at home or similar orders; any temporary reduction in our workforce, closures of our offices and facilities and our ability to adequately staff and maintain our operations resulting from the pandemic; the ability of our customers and suppliers to continue their operations as result of the pandemic, which could result in terminations of contracts, losses of revenue; the recovery of the Electronics/ Microelectronics and Medical markets following COVID-19 related slowdowns; the forgiveness of our PPP loan; and further adverse effects to our supply chain; maintenance of increased order backlog, including effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; maintenance of increased order backlog; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range. We refer you to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing additional important information.

For more information, contact:

Stephen J. Bagley
Chief Financial Officer
Sono-Tek Corporation
info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    November 30,        
    2020     February 29,  
    (Unaudited)     2020  
ASSETS                
                 
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,014,009     $ 3,659,551  
Marketable securities     3,225,516       4,219,240  
Accounts receivable (less allowance of $56,000 and $71,000, respectively)     1,673,983       929,701  
Inventories, net     2,447,102       2,381,891  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     126,627       153,698  
Total current assets     13,487,237       11,344,081  
                 
Land     250,000       250,000  
Buildings, net     1,594,205       1,654,061  
Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net     1,162,009       1,212,578  
Intangible assets, net     93,852       106,291  
Deferred tax asset     223,192       176,314  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 16,810,495     $ 14,743,325  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 917,829     $ 668,721  
Accrued expenses     1,557,618       1,613,409  
Customer deposits     1,782,113       1,648,690  
Current maturities of long term debt      895,713       169,716  
Income taxes payable     285,346       70,621  
 Total current liabilities     5,438,619       4,171,157  
                 
Deferred tax liability     209,335       251,761  
Long term debt, less current maturities     686,992       538,000  
Total liabilities     6,334,946       4,960,918  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)            
                 
Stockholders’ Equity                
Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,445,594 and 15,348,180 shares issued and outstanding, at November 30 and February 29, respectively     154,456       153,482  
Additional paid-in capital     9,044,405       9,018,406  
Retained earnings     1,276,688       610,519  
  Total stockholders’ equity     10,475,549       9,782,407  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 16,810,495     $ 14,743,325  

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
November 30, 		    Three Months Ended
November 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Net Sales   $ 10,736,327     $ 9,840,536     $ 3,827,142     $ 3,672,286  
Cost of Goods Sold     5,624,002       5,191,929       1,896,516       1,875,606  
        Gross Profit     5,112,325       4,648,607       1,930,626       1,796,680  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Research and product development costs     1,241,739       1,020,299       406,799       361,429  
Marketing and selling expenses     2,154,956       2,326,115       765,969       849,419  
General and administrative costs     883,384       935,693       311,130       316,218  
            Total Operating Expenses     4,280,079       4,282,107       1,483,898       1,527,066  
                                 
Operating Income     832,246       366,500       446,728       269,614  
                                 
Interest Expense     (23,949 )     (25,465 )     (6,245 )     (8,000 )
Interest and Dividend Income     26,953       77,496       1,470       20,513  
Other income     30,343       24,404       10,824       7,527  
                                 
Income Before Income Taxes     865,593       442,935       452,777       289,654  
                                 
Income Tax Expense     199,424       23,303       132,299       10,000  
                                 
Net Income   $ 666,169     $ 419,632     $ 320,478     $ 279,654  
                                 
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.04     $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.02  
                                 
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.04     $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.02  
                                 
Weighted Average Shares - Basic     15,420,787       15,291,968       15,440,673       15,306,008  
                                 
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted     15,547,604       15,354,472       15,583,089       15,371,819  

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

       
    Nine Months Ended
November 30, 		 
    2020     2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net Income   $ 666,169     $ 419,632  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     350,043       290,203  
Stock based compensation expense     26,973       81,634  
Inventory reserve     54,000       50,000  
Deferred tax benefit     (89,304      
Decrease (Increase) in:                
   Accounts receivable     (744,282     59,571  
   Inventories     (119,211 )     (1,370,764 )
   Prepaid expenses and other current assets     27,071       201,453  
Increase in:                
   Accounts payable and accrued expenses     193,317       469,026  
   Customer Deposits     133,423       804,268  
   Income taxes payable     214,725       18,472  
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities     712,924       1,023,495  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchase of equipment and furnishings     (327,180 )     (392,346 )
Capital expenditure grant proceeds     100,000        
Sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net     993,724       (1,374,229
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities     766,544       (1,766,575 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from note payable - bank     1,001,640        
Repayment of long term debt     (126,650 )     (121,537 )
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities     874,990       (121,537 )
                 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     2,354,458       (864,617 )
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS                
Beginning of period     3,659,551       3,144,123  
End of period   $ 6,014,009     $ 2,279,506  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE:                
Interest paid   $ 20,573     $ 25,465  
Income Taxes Paid   $ 74,004     $ 4,831  

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
PRODUCT AND MARKET SALES
(Unaudited)

Product Sales:

    Three Months Ended
November 30, 		    Change     Nine Months Ended
November 30, 		    Change  
    2020     2019     $     %     2020     2019     $     %  
Fluxing Systems   $ 242,000     $ 261,000     (19,000 )     (7% )   $ 680,000     $ 863,000     (183,000     (21%
Integrated Coating Systems     1,071,000       628,000       443,000       71%       2,920,000       1,438,000       1,482,000       103%  
Multi-Axis Coating Systems     1,249,000       1,631,000       (382,000 )     (23% )     4,147,000       4,519,000       (372,000     (8%
OEM Systems     523,000       400,000       123,000       31%       1,177,000       965,000       212,000       22%  
Other     742,000       752,000       (10,000     (1%     1,812,000       2,056,000       (244,000     (12%
TOTAL   $ 3,827,000     $ 3,672,000     155,000       4%     $ 10,736,000     $ 9,841,000     895,000       9%  

Market Sales:

    Three Months Ended           Nine Months Ended        
    November 30,     Change     November 30,     Change  
    2020     2019     $     %     2020     2019     $     %  
Electronics/Microelectronics   $ 1,455,000     $ 1,104,000     351,000       32%     $ 4,504,000     $ 4,017,000     487,000       12%  
Medical     831,000       1,083,000       (252,000     (23%     2,484,000       2,875,000       (391,000     (14%
Alternative Energy     783,000       917,000       (134,000 )     (15% )     2,004,000       1,527,000       477,000       31%  
Emerging R&D and Other     207,000       252,000       (45,000 )     (18% )     723,000       937,000       (214,000 )     (23% )
Industrial     551,000       316,000       235,000       74%       1,021,000       485,000       536,000       111%  
TOTAL   $ 3,827,000     $ 3,672,000     155,000       4%     $ 10,736,000     $ 9,841,000     895,000       9%  

