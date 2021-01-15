 

Motus GI Announces European Clearance of Enhanced Pure-Vu GEN2 System to Harmonize with U.S. Configuration

Regulatory approval for enhanced system is a key milestone that supports evaluation of strategic partnership opportunities in the EU
U.S. commercial rollout of Pure-Vu GEN2 System enhancements initiated in Q4 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced receiving approval from DEKRA (EU Notified Body) for enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 System. The enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 System were introduced to commercial customers in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The enhancements to the Pure-Vu GEN2 System were focused on the continued improvements to the user experience, including software upgrades to increase the efficiency in cleansing the colon and enhanced ergonomics in loading and unloading the device on a colonoscope. In addition, the ability for the system to capture data was improved, allowing it to better understand user preferences and guide future product development efforts.

“We are pleased to receive DEKRA certification for our Pure-Vu GEN2 System in Europe. This certification harmonizes our product configuration in both the U.S. and EU. In addition, this certification is a key milestone that provides for manufacturing efficiencies and serves as a trigger to begin our seeding activities for potential expansion in the EU market,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI. “As we look to establish the foundation for bringing our innovative Pure-Vu solution to healthcare providers and patients around the world, we've implemented processes that actively collect customer feedback and data which allow us to respond quickly with system updates to enrich the user experience.”

The Company believes this is an important step in its commercialization strategy for the Pure-Vu System in Europe. Motus GI is assessing potential commercial partnerships in the EU with companies that offer proven sales capabilities in the GI space and working knowledge of each country’s regulations. These types of partnerships are expected to be the most efficient and effective method to bring the clinical and economic benefits of the Pure-Vu System to European physicians and patients.

