 

NuCana Presents Encouraging Data at ASCO GI for NUC-3373 in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 14:01  |  57   |   |   

Promising Efficacy Signals Including a 62% Disease Control Rate and a Partial Response in Patients who had Progressed on Prior Fluoropyrimidine Therapy

Safety Profile Continues to be Favorable

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) today announced interim data from the ongoing NuTide:302 study at the ASCO GI Conference, being held virtually January 15-17, 2021.

NuTide:302 is a three-part study investigating NUC-3373, NuCana’s targeted thymidylate synthase inhibitor, in heavily pre-treated patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The study is evaluating NUC-3373’s optimal dose and schedule in combination with agents commonly used to treat patients with colorectal cancer and is assessing safety, pharmacokinetics and anti-cancer activity. NUC-3373 has been designed to overcome the main challenges associated with 5-FU and capecitabine, including cancer-resistance mechanisms which limit efficacy, off-target toxicity and administration burdens.

The ASCO GI presentation highlighted data from 37 patients treated in Part I of the study who received NUC-3373 either as monotherapy or in combination with leucovorin. Ten patient case studies highlighted NUC-3373’s ability to stabilize disease and achieve prolonged durations of progression-free survival. Many patients achieved longer progression-free survival on NUC-3373 than they had on their prior line of therapy and five patients experienced tumor shrinkage. These patients included:

  • A fourth-line patient who achieved a Partial Response with a 40% reduction in tumor volume;
  • A third-line patient who achieved a 28% reduction in tumor volume after their disease rapidly progressed through all prior fluoropyrimidine-containing regimens.

Among the efficacy-evaluable population, a disease control rate of 62% was achieved.

In addition to these encouraging efficacy signals, the presentation compared the safety profile of NUC-3373 in Part I of the study with historical data for 5-FU and capecitabine in the front-line treatment of patients with colorectal cancer. NUC-3373 was well tolerated with no hand-foot-syndrome or neutropenia as well as lower rates of diarrhea, mucositis and stomatitis.

Dr. Andrew Coveler, Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and an investigator in the NuTide:302 study, remarked: “I am encouraged by both the clinical activity and safety of NUC-3373. To observe this anti-cancer activity, including a Partial Response, in such a heavily pre-treated patient population is very promising. In addition, NUC-3373 has been well tolerated and its safety appears favorable when compared to 5-FU and capecitabine. As such, I look forward to advancing NUC-3373’s development in patients with colorectal cancer.”

Seite 1 von 4
NuCana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuCana Presents Encouraging Data at ASCO GI for NUC-3373 in Heavily Pre-Treated Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Promising Efficacy Signals Including a 62% Disease Control Rate and a Partial Response in Patients who had Progressed on Prior Fluoropyrimidine Therapy Safety Profile Continues to be Favorable EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
First Cobalt Announces Increase in Bought Deal Offering to $8.5 Million
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
Westhaven Increases Bought Deal Public Offering to C$13 Million
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
NuCana Appoints Andrew Kay as Board Chairman