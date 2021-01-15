 

Badger Daylighting Ltd. January 2021 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its January 2021 cash dividend.

January 2021 Cash Dividend
Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of January 2021 of $0.05 per share, which equates to $0.60 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about February 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 29, 2021.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

2020 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call
Badger expects to release its 2020 Fourth Quarter results on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after the close of market trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2020 annual and fourth Quarter results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger’s website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations: Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 6719628. A playback of the call will be available until Friday, March 26, 2021. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 6719628.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:
Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO
Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO
Pramod Bhatia, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

Badger Daylighting Ltd.
ATCO Centre Ⅱ
Suite 400, 919 – 11th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3
Telephone (403) 264-8500
Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.


