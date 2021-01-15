 

BlueRush Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Proposed Issuance of Warrants for Debenture Conversions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (“SaaS”) company, announced today a proposed non-brokered private placement financing pursuant to which BlueRush proposes to raise gross proceeds of a minimum of $2,000,000 and a maximum of $3,500,000 through the issuance of a minimum of 19,047,619 and a maximum of 28,571,428 units (a “Unit” or “Units”) of the ‎Company at $0.105 per Unit (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of (i) one (1) common share of the ‎ ‎Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall ‎‎entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company ‎at a price of $0.18 ‎per share ‎until the date that is thirty-six (36) months from the closing.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to continue to accelerate growth of its subscription revenue, R&D and for working capital.

In connection with the issue and sale of the Units pursuant to the Offering, the Company will pay registered dealers ‎and finders (i) a cash commission equal to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase that number of common shares as is equal to 8% of the number of ‎Units sold under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.105 per share exercisable for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing.‎

Concurrently with the Offering, and as a condition to closing of the Offering, a minimum of 50% ($1,000,000) of the Company’s outstanding five year 10% unsecured convertible debentures (the “2018 Debentures”) issued by the Company in October 2018 must agree to convert at the conversion price ($0.105) of the 2018 Debentures, and a minimum of 90% ($1,305,000) of the Company’s outstanding three year 10% unsecured convertible debentures issued by the Company in June/July 2020 must agree to convert at the conversion price ($0.06) of the debentures. As an incentive for holders of the 2018 Debentures to convert now, the Company is offering them (the “Conversion Offer”) one-half of one warrant (the “Debt Warrants”) for each share issued upon conversion, with each whole Debt Warrant ‎‎entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company ‎at a price of $0.18 ‎per share ‎until the date that is thirty-six (36) months from issuance. The Conversion Offer will be open for acceptance by the holders of the 2018 Debentures until the close of business on January 18, 2021. The Conversion Offer is not subject to any minimum subscription level, and may or may not be accepted by any or all of the holders of the 2018 Debentures.

